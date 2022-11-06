【 G -Times NEWS】Canadian Intelligence Agency Reveals CCP Infiltration

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https://gnews.org/articles/509952
Summary：According to Global News on November 1st, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) warned in parliament the same day that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has been deeply involved and arbitrarily expanding its regime control in Canada for a long time