RUSSIA CELEBRATES! SITREP in Novorossiya and Donbass.

⚡️ High-precision attack launched by Russian Aerospace Forces has resulted in the destruction of the workshops for assembling Ukrainian Grom-2 and Tochka-U operational-tactical missiles at Southern Machine-Building Plant near Dnepropetrovsk.

💥 Missile attacks launched at the provisional bases of the units from 81st Airmobile Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and a missile and artillery armament depot of 80th Airborne Assault Brigade of the AFU have resulted in the elimination of up to 200 nationalists, 23 units of military equipment and over 30 tons of ordnance for cannon-launched and rocket artillery near Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralized the units from 26th Artillery and 59th Mechanized Infantry brigades of the AFU near Zakotnoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Nikolayev, 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of the AFU and 121st Territorial Defense Brigade near Osokorovka (Kherson region) and Vremevka (Donetsk People's Republic), 66th and 93rd mechanized brigades of the AFU near Redkodub (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as 61 artillery units at their firing positions, 148 manpower and military equipment concentration areas.

◽️ 6 missile, artillery armament and munitions depots have been destroyed near Mayaki (Donetsk People's Republic), Lezhino (Zaporozhye region), Pavlograd, Kolomiytsevo (Dnepropetrovsk region) and Nikolayev, as well as 2 field refueling posts of 93rd Mechanized Brigade of the AFU near Redkodub (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Attack launched by Russian Aerospace Forces has resulted in the elimination of a mobile group from AFU Centre of Electronic Reconnaissance near Chervony Stav (Nikolayev region).

◽️ Moreover, 1 platoon of U.S.-manufactured HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) has been neutralized near Nikolayev within counter-battery warfare.

💥 Fighter aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 1 MiG-29 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Kleshcheyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ 1 Ukrainian Su-25 airplane has been destroyed by Russian air defense facilities near Ternoviye Pody (Nikolayev region).

💥 Air defense facilities of Russian Aerospace Forces have shot down 5 unmanned aerial vehicles near Urozhaynoye (Kherson region), Svatovo, Vladimirovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Petrovskoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Novoyegorovka (Kharkov region).

◽️ 18 U.S.-manufactured rocket-propelled projectiles launched by HIMARS MLRS over Kherson, near Novaya Kakhovka, Chervony Mayak (Kherson region) and 2 U.S.-manufactured HARM anti-radar missiles over Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region).

- Russian Military of Defense