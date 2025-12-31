© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny studied 20+ years of CDC data—and she uncovered the TRUTH about flu shots.
“It doesn’t do anything except make you sick.”
“It’s really not necessary.”
“And up until Secretary Kennedy took all the mercury out of the flu shots, which was this year … if you got a multi-dose flu shot, you got doses of mercury every year from that flu vaccine.”