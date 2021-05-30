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spirit of suicide pt.1
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2 views • May 30, 2021
This message studies how men of the Bible were tempted by an evil spirit to kill themselves, which we call suicide (Judas, Saul, Saul's armourbearer, Elijah requested to die, Job and more)
Thou shall not kill Exodus 20:13
1 Samuel 31:1-5
1 Kings 19:1-4
Matthew 26: 69-75
Matthew 27:1-5
Matthew 12:30-32
Matthew 11:27-30
Daniel 9:9-14
Acts 8:22-23
Thou shall not kill Exodus 20:13
1 Samuel 31:1-5
1 Kings 19:1-4
Matthew 26: 69-75
Matthew 27:1-5
Matthew 12:30-32
Matthew 11:27-30
Daniel 9:9-14
Acts 8:22-23
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