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KERRY - IRAN NUKE "BROMANCE" STINKS!
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130 views • July 21, 2021
JOHN KERRY "RELATED" TO MOHAMMED ZARIF?? HAVE YOU HAD ENOUGH OF THIS IRAN-KERRY INSANITY YET? Either Kerry is the biggest buffoon who just had an Iranian "information operation" spun on his head or he is so partial to Iran that he wants them to exert regional dominance in the Middle East, thus clearly threatening Israel. What will it take for Americans to realize that we MUST dump this Iran nuke deal, get the Iranians back to the negotiating table and require complete dismantling of their key nuke facilities.
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