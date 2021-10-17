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Stepping out of the chessboard - Exposing controlled opposition
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176 views • October 17, 2021
Henna Maria, October 14, 2021
What is controlled opposition? How do the infiltrators get inside the freedom movement? What is their goal?
Having been involved in numerous different groups, collaborating with countless individuals around the world, I have developed a keen eye for infiltrators. This is one of the most important videos I have ever made, originally aired at the Anarchovid Summit in August 2021. This is the extended version. I share from my own personal experience, how to protect your work from becoming controlled opposition.
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• YOU CAN FIND ME HERE:
My Website - https://hennamaria.community
Telegram - https://t.me/hennamaria22
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/hennamaria22
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/henna.loves.trees
MeWe - https://mewe.com/i/hennamaria22
———————————————
• MY ACTIVISM:
Dawn of Peace - https://dawnofpeace.org/
Police for Freedom - https://policeforfreedom.org/
———————————————
• MY COURSE:
Foundations for Pioneering Peace Activism - https://hennamaria.community/courses.html
———————————————
• YOU CAN SUPPORT MY WORK HERE:
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/dawnofpeace
Donations - https://hennamaria.community/donate
———————————————
• INVESTIGATE!
https://questioningcovid.com/
———————————————
• THANK YOU!
———————————————
https://youtu.be/keG4TvYENaY
What is controlled opposition? How do the infiltrators get inside the freedom movement? What is their goal?
Having been involved in numerous different groups, collaborating with countless individuals around the world, I have developed a keen eye for infiltrators. This is one of the most important videos I have ever made, originally aired at the Anarchovid Summit in August 2021. This is the extended version. I share from my own personal experience, how to protect your work from becoming controlled opposition.
———————————————
• YOU CAN FIND ME HERE:
My Website - https://hennamaria.community
Telegram - https://t.me/hennamaria22
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/hennamaria22
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/henna.loves.trees
MeWe - https://mewe.com/i/hennamaria22
———————————————
• MY ACTIVISM:
Dawn of Peace - https://dawnofpeace.org/
Police for Freedom - https://policeforfreedom.org/
———————————————
• MY COURSE:
Foundations for Pioneering Peace Activism - https://hennamaria.community/courses.html
———————————————
• YOU CAN SUPPORT MY WORK HERE:
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/dawnofpeace
Donations - https://hennamaria.community/donate
———————————————
• INVESTIGATE!
https://questioningcovid.com/
———————————————
• THANK YOU!
———————————————
https://youtu.be/keG4TvYENaY
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