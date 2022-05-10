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The History of "AZOV" Battalion - PART I - Short Documentary - English too.
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149 views • May 10, 2022
AZOV. PART I
Today you will learn about the most disgusting volunteer unit in Ukraine – the battalion, and later - the Azov regiment. The location of the volunteer battalion was my native city Berdyansk and there is plenty of information about the outrages of its fighters in the city.
In the first part of the video:
- the history of the formation of the Azov battalion;
- neo-Nazis, criminals, ultras. Who formed the basis of the battalion?
- robberies, rapes, banditism, as well as other examples of criminal activity of volunteer battalion fighters in Berdyansk.
And this is only a small part. There is so much dirt on this volunteer battalion that it is impossible to fit everything in one video.
Source for this video is from: No One Is Forgotten, channel on YT.
Today you will learn about the most disgusting volunteer unit in Ukraine – the battalion, and later - the Azov regiment. The location of the volunteer battalion was my native city Berdyansk and there is plenty of information about the outrages of its fighters in the city.
In the first part of the video:
- the history of the formation of the Azov battalion;
- neo-Nazis, criminals, ultras. Who formed the basis of the battalion?
- robberies, rapes, banditism, as well as other examples of criminal activity of volunteer battalion fighters in Berdyansk.
And this is only a small part. There is so much dirt on this volunteer battalion that it is impossible to fit everything in one video.
Source for this video is from: No One Is Forgotten, channel on YT.
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