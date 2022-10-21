Create New Account
Is the FBI involved in this reporter's DISAPPEARANCE?
High Hopes
Published a month ago |
Glenn Beck


Oct 20, 2022 ‘Emmy-winning producer James Gordon Meek had his home raided by the FBI. His colleagues says they haven’t seen him since,’ writes a recent Rolling Stone report about an American reporter’s mysterious disappearance. Though some details remain murky, in this clip, Glenn explains everything we know so far. This is something 'I've never seen before in America,' Glenn says, and it raises several PRESSING questions: Could the FBI possibly be involved in this? Where is Meek, and why have no friends or family publicly expressed concern? What was on his laptop, and why did one of his colleagues refuse to answer Rolling Stone’s questions…?


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mioPqFGneZc

