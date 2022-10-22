Create New Account
Prophet Marc Bredenkamp - The Last Days Perilous Times & the Wrestle to Us
30 views
channel image
Warriors Rise
Published a month ago |

Marc and Jodi share on these last days perilous times and what that looks like for the Body of Christ! They discuss the infiltration of the churches, and what it looks like and how to navigate through this time biblically. So much great information in this Series of Marc's - dealing with the last days issues and how to survive them. Please watch and share.

Marc Bredenkamp
www.MarcBredenkamp.com

Jodi LoDolce
www.WarriorsRise.net

Keywords
biblesurvivalprophecyend timeslast daysprophetwarriorsrisewarriors4christrisejodi lodolcemarc bredenkamp

logo

