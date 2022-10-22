Prophet Marc Bredenkamp - The Last Days Perilous Times & the Wrestle to Us

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Marc and Jodi share on these last days perilous times and what that looks like for the Body of Christ! They discuss the infiltration of the churches, and what it looks like and how to navigate through this time biblically. So much great information in this Series of Marc's - dealing with the last days issues and how to survive them. Please watch and share.
Marc Bredenkamp
www.MarcBredenkamp.com
Jodi LoDolce
www.WarriorsRise.net