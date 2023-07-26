Dr. Jason Dean | Brave TV - July 20, 2023 - The Black Swan Covid Financial Event is Near - The Dollar Collapse - Perfect Storm, No 2024 Election

Ed Dowd releases bombshell data: Hematological (blood-related) claims up 522% in 2022

“The trends were stable — and then this exploded.”

Former Blackrock portfolio asset manager Edward Dowd announced on the Dr. Drew show that he found similar data in the UK Personal Independence [Payment] (PIP) system. Medical community and regulators are needed to explain what is happening because it is alarming."

The market is set for a massive Black Swan crash event.

As an entrepreneur, Steve Kirsch was curious about what was going on. He started hearing alarming anecdotes of people dying suddenly out of nowhere after taking two COVID shots without hesitation. Either these anecdotes weren't true or the COVID vaccines weren't safe, he thought. In reality, he found the latter to be true.

Since then, he has been one of the most destructive forces against COVID propaganda.

The dollar collapse is imminent.

Sources:

https://twitter.com/vigilantfox/status/1681024768269492226?s=46&t=A0OHzWiQvrkglM6uJcqAeA

https://twitter.com/vigilantfox/status/1681465985310552070?s=46&t=A0OHzWiQvrkglM6uJcqAeA

-----

BraveTV Official

Website: https://BraveTV.com

Store: https://BraveTV.com/store

Podcasts: https://BraveTV.com/watch

About Dr. Jason Dean: https://BraveTV.com/about

-----

Today’s report is brought to you by The Full Moon Protocol, where it’s our mission to awaken, uplift, and unite America in health care—one show at a time. Get your Full Moon Protocol at: https://bravetv.store/

To change your retirement to Silver IRA’s, be sure to check out my Plan for you at http://www.kirkelliottphd.com/DrDean

Survival is a necessity at https://www.SurvivalDispatch.com

To learn about investing in Gold & Silver visit wwwUSCoinCapitol.com, or call 800-878-2646.

-----

BraveTV interviews prolific guests that are informative, funny, interesting, controversial, and enjoy Freedom of Speech to the fullest.