LONDON MAYOR SADIQ KHAN SUPPORTS HAMAS TERRORISTS AND HATES CHRISTIANS!

The mayor of London is Sadiq Khan. This man was always known for his anti-semitic and anti-Christian stance on every subject and he was never shy about criticizing the existence of Israel.
Unfortunately, white people in white countries feel guilty for the success of those Nations and allow people with foreign allegiances to run what was once a great place to be. England in the 1960s was remarkable, England in the year 2023 is a zoo a war zone, and a joke.
Palestinian Terror supporters are granted full permission to commit heinous acts of violence in London but when people fly Israeli Flags or even English Flags, they are arrested by white police officers.
Far be it for me to be the one to point out the obvious but that is the absolute definition of irony.
www.FreedomReport.ca
#London #CityofLondon #sadiqkhan #mayoroflondon #hamas #palestine #israel #war #middleeast #terrorists
