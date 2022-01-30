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The Sodomite Spirit: Only Jesus, the Lord of Hosts or the Holy Ghost can break the ties of this spirit
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20 views • January 30, 2022
In this video, we show that you will need the help of the Lord Jesus Christ to break the stranglehold that the Sodomite spirit has on people, as they will NOT be able to break its power under their own authority.
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