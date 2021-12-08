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Kimber R7 Mako - You Know What is Reputation?
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1 view • December 08, 2021
The Kimber R7 Mako is the first, perfectly mirrored, ambi micro 9mm pistol. Can ambi controls out run manufacturer reputation?

DeSantis Slim-Tuk Holsters
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fWDnvCpagfE

Mossberg MC2sc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-SRbHlBD-wA

Kimber R7 Mako
https://www.r7mako.com/

Pistol Rounds per Size & Weight Spreadsheet
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1bBQbxr-yWSGhT5Y3LJBkOmrwYl5AFu_jpH0tAA_DaCw/edit?usp=sharing

Why Left Hand Carry?
https://youtu.be/G15byqX8KYU

How to Become an Ambidextral Gunfighter
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM4PGhm-vNuo_ca8rduMjtIK

Why Striker Fired Triggers Suck
https://youtu.be/jNydvvm1yQo

Shield Sights RMSc/SMSc
https://youtu.be/3WI6adqVJ5g

Sentry Solutions Tuf-Glide
https://amzn.to/3wh1NEO

GWrap
https://youtu.be/CiB7yWsqrok

Gain of Function
https://youtu.be/z0hWzzxFvhw

Bloody Hands Test
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N8gqMRrV8aM

MantisX10 Elite Training Aid
https://www.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=ml&;ti=964145&pw=286681

AmbGun Kimber Proposal and Video Outline
https://www.signalcliff.com/ambidextral-pistol/kimber-r7

Hunter at RangeHot.com "Why I Don't Review Kimbers"
https://youtu.be/pDIoFC82ylk

LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/in/raggedyedge/

Firefly
https://amzn.to/3d8ilH7

Serenity
https://amzn.to/3DbXMnK

Sig P365XL
https://youtu.be/6yf-VNoJRHs

Hellcat RDP
https://youtu.be/L5jtiu3ZjYg

FNS9c
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DKJ5KEsP_go

HK VP9
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-87PNkqJqhE

Walther PPQ M1 Classic
https://youtu.be/5ObQi3TA4Vg


Chapters
0:00 Slim-Tuk
0:40 Ambi Micro 9
1:16 Why Ambi and LH
1:51 How to Ambi
2:22 Rounds Per S&W
2:56 vs MC2sc
3:11 Trigger
3:52 Mag Release
4:18 Slide Release
4:41 Is Ambi Important
5:07 Ejection Port
5:38 G-Wrap
5:57 Sights
6:31 Gain of Function
7:04 Bloody Hands
7:44 Fence
8:02 Accessory Rail
8:16 Reputation
Keywords
pistol9mmkimber
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