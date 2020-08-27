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Real Science archived in history, not cancel culture, and the end of slavery.
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10 views • August 27, 2020
Fossil Fuels Ended Slavery - "Real Climate Science" - Recorded in history are the facts about slavery, and the part that the development of fossil fuels played in ending slavery. Gotta love old books that tell the whole story. Thanks to Tony Heller.
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