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LINDELL CYBER SYMPOSIUM: Virginia State Senator Amanda Chase Calls for Forensic Audits in All 50 States
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240 views • August 13, 2021
LINDELL CYBER SYMPOSIUM: Virginia State Senator Amanda Chase Calls for Forensic Audits in All 50 States
https://thenewamerican.com/lindell-cyber-symposium-virginia-state-senator-amanda-chase-calls-for-forensic-audits-in-all-50-states/
On the final day of Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium, Virginia State Senator Amanda Chase announced that she will be joining with other courageous state legislators from across the country to form a new Election Integrity Caucus. This new national coalition exists for the people, by the people, for the purpose of ensuring free and fair open U.S. elections. Consider supporting this voter-integrity effort by emailing her at [email protected].
https://thenewamerican.com/lindell-cyber-symposium-virginia-state-senator-amanda-chase-calls-for-forensic-audits-in-all-50-states/
On the final day of Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium, Virginia State Senator Amanda Chase announced that she will be joining with other courageous state legislators from across the country to form a new Election Integrity Caucus. This new national coalition exists for the people, by the people, for the purpose of ensuring free and fair open U.S. elections. Consider supporting this voter-integrity effort by emailing her at [email protected].
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