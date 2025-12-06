Russian troops cut off the enemy's logistics in the Dnepropetrovsk region

- The Ukrainian Armed Forces themselves pre-mined the bridge in Andreevka in case of retreat.

- An FPV drone from the 657th division of the 29th Army of the "Vostok" grouping detected this and detonated the charge.

- Now, the militants in Ostapovskoe and Andreevka are left without supplies.