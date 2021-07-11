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TASA - July 05, 2021 - 8) It seems like there is No body in the World is Enforcing Anything - Justice Anna Webinar
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30 views • July 11, 2021
How the Court of International Justice can help, since the United States of America is not under that Jurisdiction. The government contractors broke the trust after they have been trusted by the People. Will our People be able one day to break this contract between the Pope or the Queen since their instrumentality has failed?
For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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