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Wars and Rumors of Wars
TheREALDrK
TheREALDrK
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40 views • July 05, 2021
To: Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin
And President, For LIFE, of the People’s Republic of China: Xi Jinping
From: The American People

Greetings from the people of America, we extend our best wishes to you and your family. We like to remind you, in these times, how very different we Americans are from those ‘officials’ you have undoubtedly met from the current American administration. The reason for this is quite simple; we were born and brought up in this country, and still believe in the founding doctrines of our country, many of them were not.

We understand our American heritage and have been brought up with it our whole lives. Many of those in ‘official’ positions have not or they have conveniently forgotten where they came from, so that they might embrace an ‘internationalist’ outlook. But the American people are waking up to this sad state of our leadership, quickly. We are sometimes slow to react, always wanting to give people a chance to ‘do better’; very much like a sleeping tiger. But do NOT underestimate how quickly we can pounce when we are pushed TO FAR!

Be assured, both of you, that the American people will soon begin ‘cleaning’ up our political house. But a word of caution, please do NOT see this as an opportunity to make mischief while we round up these dilettantes and sycophants. That would not be advised, as this will be a quick process and we will remember which nations gave us the time we needed to ‘clean things up’ and those who did not. After all, once we rid ourselves of these pretenders, America can get back to the way we were, before they stole our future away from us.

We hope that under new, American leadership our countries can return to the goodwill we shared after defeating Nazism in WWII. That mutual respect continued until the day they took President John F. Kennedy from us. We have never truly healed from that tragedy, nor the other murders of our leaders that followed in the next five years. One outcome of our house cleaning might very well be naming and charging those responsible for those and more recent crimes against America.

Thank you for taking your time to read this and may God bless your countries and help us live together in peace.

Very Truly Yours,
The American People
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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