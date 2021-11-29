© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They're Playing Russian Roulette With Child COVID Vaccines (Ramola D Reports)
Follow
0
Share
Report
80 views • November 29, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/O8WuQKuzGmfa/
Ramola D Reports: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ramoladreports/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yGA4CRhoNHjs/
News report highlighting the top 12 reasons not to inject your 5-18 year-old with the death and clot-producing COVID jabs, from a report published here:
They’re Playing Russian Roulette with Child COVID Vaccines: 12 Primary Reasons NOT to Inject Your Child/Posted on November 18, 2021 by Ramola D
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/11/18/theyre-playing-russian-roulette-with-child-covid-vaccines-12-primary-reasons-not-to-inject-your-child/
All articles referenced in the video from everydayconcerned.net are linked in the article above
PLEASE SHARE THIS NEWS REPORT ON EVERY SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNEL, VIDEO PLATFORM, EMAIL LISTSERV YOU CAN SO IT REACHES ALL COUNTRIES AND OFFERS LIFESAVING INFORMATION TO ALL BEING FOISTED WRONGFULLY WITH VACCINE MANDATES OR RECOMMENDATIONS FOR A CONTROVERSIAL AND TOXIC INJECTION, AND SAVES CHILDRENS' LIVES AND HEALTH--thank you!
LINKS FOR MORE:
ALSO SEE:
Report 242: Public Ed-mRNA Vaccines in Focus: "Safe & Effective" or Russian Roulette with your life?/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yQrpBSffwwTr/
FREE YOURSELF FROM THE MATRIX OF MORTGAGES, DEBT, AND RIGGED COURTS:
Sign in to the Matrix Freedom platform for more information:
https://matrixfreedom.life/know-the-biggest-secret/?code=15059&;ag=Ramola%20D
DETOX NANOTECH FROM VACCINES AND CHEMTRAILS and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT MY WORK SO IT CAN CONTINUE:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
Ramola D Reports: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ramoladreports/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yGA4CRhoNHjs/
News report highlighting the top 12 reasons not to inject your 5-18 year-old with the death and clot-producing COVID jabs, from a report published here:
They’re Playing Russian Roulette with Child COVID Vaccines: 12 Primary Reasons NOT to Inject Your Child/Posted on November 18, 2021 by Ramola D
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/11/18/theyre-playing-russian-roulette-with-child-covid-vaccines-12-primary-reasons-not-to-inject-your-child/
All articles referenced in the video from everydayconcerned.net are linked in the article above
PLEASE SHARE THIS NEWS REPORT ON EVERY SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNEL, VIDEO PLATFORM, EMAIL LISTSERV YOU CAN SO IT REACHES ALL COUNTRIES AND OFFERS LIFESAVING INFORMATION TO ALL BEING FOISTED WRONGFULLY WITH VACCINE MANDATES OR RECOMMENDATIONS FOR A CONTROVERSIAL AND TOXIC INJECTION, AND SAVES CHILDRENS' LIVES AND HEALTH--thank you!
LINKS FOR MORE:
ALSO SEE:
Report 242: Public Ed-mRNA Vaccines in Focus: "Safe & Effective" or Russian Roulette with your life?/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yQrpBSffwwTr/
FREE YOURSELF FROM THE MATRIX OF MORTGAGES, DEBT, AND RIGGED COURTS:
Sign in to the Matrix Freedom platform for more information:
https://matrixfreedom.life/know-the-biggest-secret/?code=15059&;ag=Ramola%20D
DETOX NANOTECH FROM VACCINES AND CHEMTRAILS and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT MY WORK SO IT CAN CONTINUE:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.