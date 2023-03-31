Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Fauci's cooperation with the Chinese Communist Party. It caused the release of a virus that killed one million Americans.
9 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 20 hours ago |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p2cwkyi1194

中共和卖美贼们作恶，痛苦都是世界的老百姓承担！

福奇与中共的合作，造成了病毒释放，导致一百万美国人死亡

Fauci's cooperation with the Chinese Communist Party. It caused the release of a virus that killed one million Americans.


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket