https://gettr.com/post/p2cwkyi1194
中共和卖美贼们作恶，痛苦都是世界的老百姓承担！
福奇与中共的合作，造成了病毒释放，导致一百万美国人死亡
Fauci's cooperation with the Chinese Communist Party. It caused the release of a virus that killed one million Americans.
