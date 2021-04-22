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SMHP: Banned On YouTube - Satanisten Ida Auken Socialdemokratiet [22.04.2021]
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92 views • April 22, 2021
Satanisten Ida Auken
11 Nov 2016 Ida Auken Member of Parliament, Parliament of Denmark (Folketinget)
Here's how life could change in my city by the year 2030
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2016/11/how-life-could-change-2030/
https://twitter.com/wef/status/804549664439762945
World Economic Forum @wef · 2. dec. 2016
Welcome to 2030. I own nothing, have no privacy, and life has never been better
@IdaAuken http://wef.ch/2ggHZ0I
Ida Auken
https://www.ft.dk/medlemmer/mf/i/ida-auken
https://www.facebook.com/ida.auken/
https://www.instagram.com/idaauken/
https://dk.linkedin.com/in/ida-auken/
https://twitter.com/IdaAuken
https://www.socialdemokratiet.dk/da/politikere/folketingsmedlem/ida-auken/
https://da.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ida_Auken
Source:
Both my YT channels 2 & 3 have 2 strikes on them. I am suspended for 2 weeks and my channels may be deleted.
Get The Truth Here:
https://shakingmyheadproductions.com/covid-19-is-an-amazing-virus
https://shakingmyheadproductions.com/covid-by-the-numbers-nothing-spreads-faster-thank-fear
https://shakingmyheadproductions.com/get-the-facts
https://shakingmyheadproductions.com/project-rooftop
https://shakingmyheadproductions.com/conditioning-the-masses-to-take-the-mark-wake-up-sleepers
*** Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com
https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/ - Invest in SMHP
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shakingmyhead/ - Bitchute
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook
https://lbry.tv/@shakingmyheadproductions:2 - Libry TV
https://lbry.tv/@ShakingMyHead2:8 - Libry TV 2
https://rumble.com/user/shakingmyheadproductions - Rumble
https://twitter.com/shakingmyheadpr - Twitter
https://brandnewtube.com/@ShakingMyHeadProductions - Brandnewtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuPfutLTM-_kL10Zt7Sgz6Q - YT Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP6q-7Q3nP_4296hQ-EMvTg - YT SMHP3
Source:
Original title: Banned On YouTube - They Can Take My Jab & Shove It! [22.04.2021]
Shaking My Head Productions - 4 hours ago
19043 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cZ7DC54Cb1Kf/
11 Nov 2016 Ida Auken Member of Parliament, Parliament of Denmark (Folketinget)
Here's how life could change in my city by the year 2030
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2016/11/how-life-could-change-2030/
https://twitter.com/wef/status/804549664439762945
World Economic Forum @wef · 2. dec. 2016
Welcome to 2030. I own nothing, have no privacy, and life has never been better
@IdaAuken http://wef.ch/2ggHZ0I
Ida Auken
https://www.ft.dk/medlemmer/mf/i/ida-auken
https://www.facebook.com/ida.auken/
https://www.instagram.com/idaauken/
https://dk.linkedin.com/in/ida-auken/
https://twitter.com/IdaAuken
https://www.socialdemokratiet.dk/da/politikere/folketingsmedlem/ida-auken/
https://da.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ida_Auken
Source:
Both my YT channels 2 & 3 have 2 strikes on them. I am suspended for 2 weeks and my channels may be deleted.
Get The Truth Here:
https://shakingmyheadproductions.com/covid-19-is-an-amazing-virus
https://shakingmyheadproductions.com/covid-by-the-numbers-nothing-spreads-faster-thank-fear
https://shakingmyheadproductions.com/get-the-facts
https://shakingmyheadproductions.com/project-rooftop
https://shakingmyheadproductions.com/conditioning-the-masses-to-take-the-mark-wake-up-sleepers
*** Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com
https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/ - Invest in SMHP
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shakingmyhead/ - Bitchute
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook
https://lbry.tv/@shakingmyheadproductions:2 - Libry TV
https://lbry.tv/@ShakingMyHead2:8 - Libry TV 2
https://rumble.com/user/shakingmyheadproductions - Rumble
https://twitter.com/shakingmyheadpr - Twitter
https://brandnewtube.com/@ShakingMyHeadProductions - Brandnewtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuPfutLTM-_kL10Zt7Sgz6Q - YT Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP6q-7Q3nP_4296hQ-EMvTg - YT SMHP3
Source:
Original title: Banned On YouTube - They Can Take My Jab & Shove It! [22.04.2021]
Shaking My Head Productions - 4 hours ago
19043 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cZ7DC54Cb1Kf/
Keywords
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