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Donald Trump Jr. - Biden Administration Destroys America First - Listen To This!
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230 views • April 03, 2021
Donald Trump Jr. "Guys, this administration is all about America LAST."
This is a mirrored video from Donald Trump Jr. video made on March 31, 2021.
My name is Cynthia and I've started this channel to provide access to other's information and to spread their messages so the truth may get out to more people. These are usually videos that I feel are important messages that I'm also interested in knowing about or just want to share. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, and come to your own conclusions.
This is a mirrored video from Donald Trump Jr. video made on March 31, 2021.
My name is Cynthia and I've started this channel to provide access to other's information and to spread their messages so the truth may get out to more people. These are usually videos that I feel are important messages that I'm also interested in knowing about or just want to share. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, and come to your own conclusions.
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