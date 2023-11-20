CAN WE SURVIVE CORRUPTION?

Locals Questions - answered!





What were the most frustrating jobs you had working for someone else, and what were your experiences there that were mind boggling? Did you develop your business plan for your own venture while working with them?





I'm curious what the most frustrating experiences you had were - incompetency, lack of planning, lack of communication, irrational behaviors or decisions - and how you may have used them to motivate you to build something for yourself.





Seeing your gifts and intelligence, I assume it's been true for you for a long time that you knew you'd be happiest building something yourself, which is what lead to your entrepreneurship and of course Freedomain.





As only when one starts something and runs it does one have full responsibility, creative freedom, etc.





Hi Stef! Is there a connection between the increasing popularity of celebrating Halloween and trauma/child abuse? Many thanks.





Any tips on journalling organically? How can one know when the subconscious is speaking directly without corruption?





What are your thoughts on the Shroud of Turin?





In your recent video, you said that women who return to childhood mannerisms when flirting are incredibly dangerous. Can you please elaborate on this? Why exactly are they dangerous and can you perhaps give us some examples? Thank you.





Do you hate the Virtue of God?





Why do I become a Troll? For reference, Paranoid Schizo Mother whose parents fled Hungary, Father was Metis born. Both did drugs and alcohol.





What are your thoughts on a family constitution? Have you ever sat down with your family and negotiated on the guiding principles and how the family should be composed?





Hi Stefan, perhaps you have some words about this problem I have since you are the description of philosophically fit human.





Similar to a body builder, I know what to do. I know how to have 6 pack abs. Infact, I think most people know how to. But why don't they?





Becoming "philosophically" fit in my eyes is to embody your values. Philosophically, morally, ethically i know what to do. I know what's right. and similar to eating fatty foods, I know how to really destroy my own progress.





This is where the question comes in. The difference between me working out is that my body is submissive. It does not question the decision my brain makes. It follows my lead and has given up it's resistances for me gong to the gym. I don't have any problems creating scenarios around eating healthy or working out my body. How can I apply this principal with other pd arts of my life? I find a part of me can loudly resist decisions I make and i use this as my steering wheel for life. I'd like to hear your thoughts around "controlling the vessel / body" and why my decisions / body are functioning on 2 different but connected... idk, cords?





TL;DR: When I know whats right, why do I sometimes find my body makes it hard to generate energy / feelings toward completing the task and other times it can find infinite energy?





What is your opinion on Daniel Macklers idea that we shouldn't have children unless we are "fully healed of our trauma".





Is such a thing even possible?





Can you share some thoughts on the human need for transcendence? Can art replace the abstract benefits of religion?





Hi Stef. My best friend's wife tried to murder him. He was in a coma for over two months after she shot him five times in the head in front of their child while he was coding at his computer. Everything indicates she did it because she didn't love him anymore and wanted money. For example they had $500,000 in savings, a paid off house, and she tried to take out a new life insurance policy without him knowing of course a week prior to the shooting. She is out on bond awaiting trial. He still loves her and sometimes says he wants to have her back in his life just so that she can be a mother to their child. How do I convince him that their relationship is over and irreparable?









Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Get access to the audiobook for my new book 'Peaceful Parenting,' StefBOT-AI, private livestreams, premium call in shows, and the 22 Part History of Philosophers series!





See you soon!





https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022