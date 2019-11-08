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Terry Bradshaw urges sports fans to think of the office before booing Trump
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3 views • November 08, 2019
FOX NFL Sunday co-host and former NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw discusses the rise of politics in sports after the University of Alabama states it will not punish students who boo President Trump who will be in attendance.
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