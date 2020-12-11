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The Hard Fork, Part Seven
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67 views • December 11, 2020
Let's have a little fun today! Are Aliens really watching us?
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-08-situation-update-dec-8th-all-ballots-after-nov-3rd-are-null-and-void.html Last section is a meditation on an article in the Jerusalem Post by an elder statesman saying Earth is under observation by a Galactic Federation. I’ve read the article. People can be excused for refusing to believe the validity of either the article or Mike’s take on it. Consider it a flight of fantasy or speculation if you wish, but listen to it anyway, as it does lay out the choice facing us not only as individuals but as a species. My post today is my take on this article.
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-10-situation-update-dec-10th-texas-lawsuit-victory-for-trump.html
https://youtu.be/Q0WftnTMn6U Supreme Court: 17 States Support Texas; 26 States Oppose; Michigan Audits Results | Facts Matter
https://youtu.be/By9VeJ0rLtw Chinese Honeypot Spy in the US?; Texas' Spirit is the American People's Will| Beyond The Noise
https://youtu.be/L4mg6iZy0Ik 48 states and U.S. government sue Facebook; Who are China's old American friends? CCP expert asks | Eye Opener
https://youtu.be/IXu0W6zVPQQ Trump to intervene in Texas case: Be-all, End-all; Who has the courage to do what's right? | Front Page
https://youtu.be/buiiReDPC7Q Monkey Werx Overwatch SITREP 12.10.20
https://youtu.be/a-qzxaNp130 Monkey Business Ep Zero One Fiver 12/10/20
https://www.X22Report.com Dave’s ongoing analysis of the larger picture. 12/10/20 Ep. 2350a - [DS] States Panic, Sometimes You Must Show The People. Ep. 2350b - Impossible To Clean, Military Support Ending, [C]los[I]ng [A]ct
https://youtu.be/ac3PIsn10Jw, The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part One. This is my video about what power to the adults might look like enshrined in a constitution. Note: I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
https://youtu.be/bfaps5F5_jU : The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part Two. Remember, I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
My email address for a printed copy of the Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia: [email protected] Please include the word “Constitution” in the subject line.
And yes, that is a cat you hear meowing at several points in the background.
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-08-situation-update-dec-8th-all-ballots-after-nov-3rd-are-null-and-void.html Last section is a meditation on an article in the Jerusalem Post by an elder statesman saying Earth is under observation by a Galactic Federation. I’ve read the article. People can be excused for refusing to believe the validity of either the article or Mike’s take on it. Consider it a flight of fantasy or speculation if you wish, but listen to it anyway, as it does lay out the choice facing us not only as individuals but as a species. My post today is my take on this article.
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-10-situation-update-dec-10th-texas-lawsuit-victory-for-trump.html
https://youtu.be/Q0WftnTMn6U Supreme Court: 17 States Support Texas; 26 States Oppose; Michigan Audits Results | Facts Matter
https://youtu.be/By9VeJ0rLtw Chinese Honeypot Spy in the US?; Texas' Spirit is the American People's Will| Beyond The Noise
https://youtu.be/L4mg6iZy0Ik 48 states and U.S. government sue Facebook; Who are China's old American friends? CCP expert asks | Eye Opener
https://youtu.be/IXu0W6zVPQQ Trump to intervene in Texas case: Be-all, End-all; Who has the courage to do what's right? | Front Page
https://youtu.be/buiiReDPC7Q Monkey Werx Overwatch SITREP 12.10.20
https://youtu.be/a-qzxaNp130 Monkey Business Ep Zero One Fiver 12/10/20
https://www.X22Report.com Dave’s ongoing analysis of the larger picture. 12/10/20 Ep. 2350a - [DS] States Panic, Sometimes You Must Show The People. Ep. 2350b - Impossible To Clean, Military Support Ending, [C]los[I]ng [A]ct
https://youtu.be/ac3PIsn10Jw, The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part One. This is my video about what power to the adults might look like enshrined in a constitution. Note: I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
https://youtu.be/bfaps5F5_jU : The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part Two. Remember, I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
My email address for a printed copy of the Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia: [email protected] Please include the word “Constitution” in the subject line.
And yes, that is a cat you hear meowing at several points in the background.
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