BREAKING: China Is Funding Impeachment Of President Trump - 1666-9A

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The Brookings Institute funds Lawfare.
Pelosi, Schiff and Nadler hired Lawfare as staff.
As an outcome, China is funding the impeachment of President Trump.
REMINDER: "There are Trillions at Stake".
Making sense now?
E-Militia Article: EXCLUSIVE: China Is Funding Impeachment Of President Trump http://ow.ly/cVI730pNQYg
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