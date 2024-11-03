Fire support from the Russian BTR-82A before the Russian Armed Forces soldiers enter enemy positions.

🔻Footage from the Sudzha District has confirmed the control of Russian troops over the outskirts of Pogrebki. On the southern outskirts of the village, a Russian armored personnel carrier was engaging AFU positions in the forest belt adjacent to the Malaya Loknya river.

Kursk (Russia) Direction: Situation in Sudzha District

Situation as of the end of November 2, 2024

In the Kursk Direction, there has been a slight decrease in the intensity of clashes over the past few days, but the active work of Russian units continues in all sectors.



🔻In the Glushkovo District, the intensity of shelling in this sector remains high. The situation has remained stable over the past week. No new attempts by the enemy to cross the state border have been recorded.



🔻In the Korenevo District, fighting continues in the area of Lyubimovka and Tolsty Lug. No changes in the configuration of the front line have been recorded over the past day. At the same time, several counterattacks by the AFU on the positions of the Russian Armed Forces have been repelled.



The confident work of the armored vehicle also implies that part of the forest belts on the eastern flank have also been liberated by the Russian Armed Forces. At the same time, the activity of the Russian Aerospace Forces' operational-tactical aviation, which struck enemy command posts in the area of Kruglenoye and Martynivka, is noted.



▪️Systematic work continues to strike AFU positions in the Sumy Region. Air strikes destroyed several shelters and storage facilities in Krasnopillia. In addition, Geran-2 UAVs once again attacked energy facilities.



