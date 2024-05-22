Al-Qassam Personally Hands a Merkava Tank a "House Warming Gift".





A joint operation between the Al-Qassam Brigades and the Al-Quds Brigades to target two Merkavah tanks with anti-armor shells and a guerrilla action device in the middle of the Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip. 2024/05/20





