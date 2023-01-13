Ukraine Update Jan 13, 2023

◻️ Ukrainian soldiers use chemical weapons

⚡️SITREP

💥 In Kupyansk direction, Russian forces launched strikes with artillery and Army Aviation at the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Kislovka, Berestovoye (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

◻️ 5 hostile sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been eliminated near Kislovka, Olshana, Tabayevka, Krakhmalnoye, and Pershotravnevoye (Kharkov region).

◻️ The enemy has lost over 30 personnel, 2 armored fighting vehicles, and 3 pickups.

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, complex fire attacks launched by Russian units at the AFU have resulted in the elimination of over 100 Ukrainian personnel, 4 armored fighting vehicles, and 3 motor vehicles near Stelmakhovka, Novolyubovka, Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Serebryanka, and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 In Donetsk direction, Russian forces continued successful offensive.

◻️ Air and artillery strikes have resulted in the irretrievable losses of up to 70 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank, 3 armored fighting vehicles, and 4 motor vehicles.

💥 In South Donetsk direction, complex fire strikes launched at AFU units have resulted in the elimination of up to 30 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armored fighting vehicles, and 3 motor vehicles near Novomikhaylovka, Prechistovka, and Novosyolka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery have neutralized 2 AFU ordnance depots near Zaporozhye and Novoivanovka (Zaporozhye region), as well as 76 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 123 areas.

- Russian Defense Ministry



