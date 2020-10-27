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Truth About COVID Vaccines - Dr. Carrie Madej
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311 views • October 27, 2020
COVID-19 Vaccine: mRNA-1273
LIPID BASED DELIVERY SYSTEM: Which will deploy DARPA Hydrogel and genetically modify you. When that happens Quantum Dots will form adding you to the Blockchain and assigning you a Digital ID.
mRNA-1273 is a novel Lipid Nanoparticle (LNP)-encapsulated mRNA-based vaccine that encodes for a full-length, prefusion stabilized spike (S) protein of SARS-CoV-2
LIPID BASED DELIVERY SYSTEM: Which will deploy DARPA Hydrogel and genetically modify you. When that happens Quantum Dots will form adding you to the Blockchain and assigning you a Digital ID.
mRNA-1273 is a novel Lipid Nanoparticle (LNP)-encapsulated mRNA-based vaccine that encodes for a full-length, prefusion stabilized spike (S) protein of SARS-CoV-2
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