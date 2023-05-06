Pfizer Injection; Death and harm to babies "Feature" not a Bug

Yesterday CDC director resigns as it becomes known she knew the Pfizer jab was harming and killing babies and women when she held a press conference telling women the injection was safe and effective.
Headline; "5/5/23 "CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is stepping down from agency"
