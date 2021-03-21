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EX BLACK OPS CODY SNODGRESS - "CAPITOL HILL WAS A SET-UP" | ANOTHER CRAFTED MEDIA ILLUSION CONFIRMED
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207 views • March 21, 2021
(FULL) PARTS 1 & 2 COMBINED. IMPROVED AUDIO. | All Credit to ---- https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1Ez5eVnVz1yY/
Black Ops expert Cody Snodgress and False Flag and Globalist game expert Ole Dammegard rejoin the program to discuss the latest games and illusions being played. We all agree that breaking through this illusion and refusing to consent to their games is key to breaking their control.
You can see more of Ole Dammegard's work at https://lightonconspiracies.com/
Black Ops expert Cody Snodgress and False Flag and Globalist game expert Ole Dammegard rejoin the program to discuss the latest games and illusions being played. We all agree that breaking through this illusion and refusing to consent to their games is key to breaking their control.
You can see more of Ole Dammegard's work at https://lightonconspiracies.com/
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