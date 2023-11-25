⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (25 Nov 2023) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(25 November 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ During active actions in Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery repelled two attacks of AFU assault groups.

AFU 14th mechanised and 57th mechanised infantry brigades' units have been hit east of Sinkovka (Kharkov region). The enemy's losses amounted to 110 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, as well as one D-20 and one D-30 howitzers.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, coordinated actions of the Tsentr Group of Forces, helicopters, and artillery repelled one attack launched by assault groups of the 5th National Guard Brigade of Ukrainian Armed Forces near Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, strikes were delivered at manpower and hardware of the AFU 47th Mechanised Brigade close to Petrovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

The enemy lost up to 55 Ukrainian troops and two pickup trucks.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery inflicted losses on clusters of manpower of AFU 22nd, 28th mechanised brigades close to Kleshcheyevka, Kurdyumovka, Razdolovka, Bogdanovka, Krasnoye, and Vasyukovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy in this direction lost up to 290 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, three motor vehicles, D-20 and D-30 howitzers, as well as one Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces utilising results of aviation and artillery strikes repelled one enemy attack near Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye region), as well as inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 128th Territorial Defence Brigade close to Nikolskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Up to 150 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, one D-20 howitzer, as well as one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system have been eliminated.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery repelled two attacks of the AFU 117th Mechanised Brigade north of Novoprokopovka (Zaporozhye region), and inflicted fire damage on AFU 33rd, 65th mechanised brigades' manpower and hardware close to Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).

More than 40 Ukrainian personnel, two tanks, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and one M-46 gun were neutralised.

◽️ In Kherson direction, up to 35 Ukrainian troops and two motor vehicles have been neutralised by fire.

In the course of the counterbattery warfare, one Msta-B howitzer, and one Giatsint-B gun were destroyed.

Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 115 areas during the day.

In addition, two air-delivered ordnance depots were destroyed at military airfields Dolgintsevo and near Dnepropetrovsk.

Two P-18 radars for detecting and tracking air targets were destroyed near Volnyansk (Zaporozhye region) and Pavlovka (Dnepropetrovsk region).

Two command and observation posts of the AFU 67th Mechanised Brigade and 100th Territorial Defence Brigade were destroyed near Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Russian air defence means have shot down two MiG-29 aircraft of Ukrainian Air Force near Pershotravensk and Braginovka (Dnepropetrovsk region).

In addition, one HIMARS MLRS projectile was intercepted, and 18 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed near Nyrkovo, Zolotaryovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Novomikhailovka, Novobakhmutovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Novaya Zburyevka, Radenks (Kherson region).

📊 In total, 539 airplanes and 255 helicopters, 9,183 unmanned aerial vehicles, 442 air defence missile systems, 13,611 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,185 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,175 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 15,602 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.