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Live from Little Bear Sanctuary Multiple Special Guests 13Aug2021
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10 views • August 15, 2021
Christopher Vane co-founded Little Bear Sanctuary, a nonprofit farm animal sanctuary in Punta Gorda, FL, in honor of his late mother Ursula (which translates to “little bear” in Latin). They shared a common passion for animals and Ursula often dreamed of providing neglected, once-abused animals a safe haven.
https://littlebearsanctuary.org
Randi Seltzer Bonica is a vegan mama, a high school guidance counselor, an animal advocate, and a jewelry maker. She lives with her husband Steve, her son, Murray, and her six rescue cats in Rockaway Beach, New York City.
2021 Goat Game Sanctuaries:
Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries
https://www.sanctuaryfederation.org
Barn Sanctuary
https://www.barnsanctuary.org
Catskill Animal Sanctuary
https://casanctuary.org
Heartwood Haven
https://heartwoodhaven.org
Kindred Spirits Sanctuary
https://www.kssfl.org
Piedmont Farm Animal Refuge
http://piedmontrefuge.org
Wildwood Farm Sanctuary
https://wildwoodfarmsanctuary.org
https://littlebearsanctuary.org
Randi Seltzer Bonica is a vegan mama, a high school guidance counselor, an animal advocate, and a jewelry maker. She lives with her husband Steve, her son, Murray, and her six rescue cats in Rockaway Beach, New York City.
2021 Goat Game Sanctuaries:
Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries
https://www.sanctuaryfederation.org
Barn Sanctuary
https://www.barnsanctuary.org
Catskill Animal Sanctuary
https://casanctuary.org
Heartwood Haven
https://heartwoodhaven.org
Kindred Spirits Sanctuary
https://www.kssfl.org
Piedmont Farm Animal Refuge
http://piedmontrefuge.org
Wildwood Farm Sanctuary
https://wildwoodfarmsanctuary.org
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