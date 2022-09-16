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How To Make The BEST Oatmeal Raisin Cookies | Healthy Vegan Recipe
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164 views • September 16, 2022

How To Make The BEST Oatmeal Raisin Cookies, a healthy vegan recipe and a cookie?so good you will need to eat 5 at least to be CONTENT/ SO GOOD.


You won't believe this easy oatmeal raisin cookie recipe is to make and even more you won't believe that this oatmeal raison cookie recipe is Vegan! Absolutely amazing.


How to make the best oatmeal raisin cookies, this is how to make the best oatmeal raisin cookies vegan recipe. Or if you want to know how to make the best chewy oatmeal raison cookies...

It is a easy chewy oatmeal raisin cookies, that is a great recipe for beginners even if you're a vegan, vegan chewy oatmeal raisin cookies, you never would have thought they would be this good. Consider it a Oatmeal raisin cookies for beginners if you are just starting out in the kitchen.


Oatmeal Raisin Cookies are some of my favorite cookies. And for a vegan cookies recipe I am shocked at how amazing they are! And I can say is a really great cookie recipe for beginners because it is really hard to go wrong, it's how to make the best oatmeal raisin cookies out there and its awesome that it is super easy, and anyone can make them.


Maybe you are new at baking, and need tips on how to make cookies, how to make cookies is not hard. We will always be bringing many easy recipes. If you thought how to make cookies at home was going to be difficult, think that no more. Because this oatmeal raisin cookie recipe will make you feel like a success.


How to make good cookies?


the how.

The Recipe:

3/4 cup flour

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp baking soda

1 tbsp cinnamon

1/4 c sugar

1/2 c brown sugar

1/4 c apple sauce

1/2 tsp vanilla

2tbsp maple syrup

1/4 c coconut oil

1 1/2 cups rolled oats

1/2 c raisons

Bake at 350 for 12 min.

(watch video again for process)



More great Recipes you may not want to miss out on:

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL4...


Amazon link for purple kitchen aid mixer:

https://amzn.to/33CGaWl


#howtomakethebestoatmealraisincookies #healthyveganrecipe #vegancookies

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