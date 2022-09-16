How To Make The BEST Oatmeal Raisin Cookies | Healthy Vegan Recipe

How To Make The BEST Oatmeal Raisin Cookies, a healthy vegan recipe and a cookie?so good you will need to eat 5 at least to be CONTENT/ SO GOOD.





the how.

The Recipe:

3/4 cup flour

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp baking soda

1 tbsp cinnamon

1/4 c sugar

1/2 c brown sugar

1/4 c apple sauce

1/2 tsp vanilla

2tbsp maple syrup

1/4 c coconut oil

1 1/2 cups rolled oats

1/2 c raisons

Bake at 350 for 12 min.

