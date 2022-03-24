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Army Whistleblower Fighting the Unseen Realm
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704 views • March 24, 2022
Dr. Ruby Show.
On today’s episode of the Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane welcomes Dr. Sam Sigoloff, one of the 3 DOD whistleblowers that exposed the stunning numbers of deaths and diseases caused by the bioweapon shots falsely called vaccines, among our military and suspended by the U.S. Army for writing exemptions to troops. Dr. Jane talks to Scott Schara, father of disabled teen Grace Schara, murdered by a Wisconsin hospital and ends with an expose of the FDA’s new Gene Editing Guidance for pharmaceutical companies.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vy2mzx-army-whistleblower-fighting-the-unseen-realm.html
On today’s episode of the Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane welcomes Dr. Sam Sigoloff, one of the 3 DOD whistleblowers that exposed the stunning numbers of deaths and diseases caused by the bioweapon shots falsely called vaccines, among our military and suspended by the U.S. Army for writing exemptions to troops. Dr. Jane talks to Scott Schara, father of disabled teen Grace Schara, murdered by a Wisconsin hospital and ends with an expose of the FDA’s new Gene Editing Guidance for pharmaceutical companies.
Mypillow.com WITH Promo Code: RUBY
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS:
http://Www.Zstacklife.com/Ruby
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vy2mzx-army-whistleblower-fighting-the-unseen-realm.html
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