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PUSHING BACK ON THE PLAN TO DESTROY AMERICA - PART 2
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100 views • March 31, 2021
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio




Sheriff Mack, Dr. Joe Nieusma, Christopher James, and Terry McDonald join the forum to discuss specific ways we can take back our rights. Each guest represents a different area that is under attack by the globalists and marxists that want the United States and Western countries to fall. It's been a coordinated attack on our rights and it's time to fight back.

You can get Dr. Kalcker's recent study from Dr. Joe by emailing at [email protected]
Donate to Sheriff Mack's organization and help educate Sheriffs all over the United States to protect our rights @ https://CSPOA.org
Learn more about Christopher James and your God given rights @ https://awarriorcalls.com/

Join my Patreon replacement, Ebener, or SarahWestall.tv and see many exclusives. Join now at https://SarahWestall.com/Subscribe

Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Tetrogen fat fighting, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop

Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com/subscribe

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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