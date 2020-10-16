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Silenced, Censored & Ridiculed (The Media's Lies)
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10 views • October 16, 2020
Over the past 6 months, we packed our bus & set off to bring to light the CENSORSHIP that has, and is going on around us, now more than ever.
We ventured up to Queensland, down to Victoria & through New South Wales to interview 5 individuals that have been SILENCED, CENSORED & RIDICULED by the media or Australian government in some way or another.
Each person we interviewed referred us to another ... and another ... resulting in this EPIC documentary - 18 unique stories sharing a similar thread - harsh, and often unjust censorship served upon them for simply speaking their truth.
This is a labour of love - we stand to gain nothing and have a single intention - to offer another perspective, another truth to what's happening in our world today. A fuller story, so to speak.
We ventured up to Queensland, down to Victoria & through New South Wales to interview 5 individuals that have been SILENCED, CENSORED & RIDICULED by the media or Australian government in some way or another.
Each person we interviewed referred us to another ... and another ... resulting in this EPIC documentary - 18 unique stories sharing a similar thread - harsh, and often unjust censorship served upon them for simply speaking their truth.
This is a labour of love - we stand to gain nothing and have a single intention - to offer another perspective, another truth to what's happening in our world today. A fuller story, so to speak.
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