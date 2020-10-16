Silenced, Censored & Ridiculed (The Media's Lies)

Over the past 6 months, we packed our bus & set off to bring to light the CENSORSHIP that has, and is going on around us, now more than ever.



We ventured up to Queensland, down to Victoria & through New South Wales to interview 5 individuals that have been SILENCED, CENSORED & RIDICULED by the media or Australian government in some way or another.



Each person we interviewed referred us to another ... and another ... resulting in this EPIC documentary - 18 unique stories sharing a similar thread - harsh, and often unjust censorship served upon them for simply speaking their truth.



This is a labour of love - we stand to gain nothing and have a single intention - to offer another perspective, another truth to what's happening in our world today. A fuller story, so to speak.