For God is not the author of confusion
breadoflife
Published a day ago

1 Corinthians 14:33

“For God is not the author of confusion, but of peace, as in all churches of the saints.”

King James Version (KJV)

1 Corinthians 14:33 Context

30If any thing be revealed to another that sitteth by, let the first hold his peace. 31For ye may all prophesy one by one, that all may learn, and all may be comforted. 32And the spirits of the prophets are subject to the prophets. 33For God is not the author of confusion, but of peace, as in all churches of the saints. 34Let your women keep silence in the churches: for it is not permitted unto them to speak; but they are commanded to be under obedience, as also saith the law. 35And if they will learn any thing, let them ask their husbands at home: for it is a shame for women to speak in the church. 36What? came the word of God out from you? or came it unto you only?

Keywords
jesussaviourredeemer

