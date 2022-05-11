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Globalists are using the Ukraine conflict to impose their one-world government
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120 views • May 11, 2022
John-Henry shows how the very words of globalists speaking at the World Government Summit 2022 demonstrate a clear intention to use the Russia-Ukraine conflict as a springboard for ushering in world government.
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