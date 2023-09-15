THE ACT OF 1871 - The Year Everything Changed.. American History you were never taught. How the British BANKING CARTEL hijacked the America during the Civil War

Edward Mandel House said in a letter to CORPORATE President Woodrow Wilson [1913-1921]:

"[Very] soon, every American will be required to register their biological property in a National system designed to keep track of the people and that will operate under the ancient system of pledging. By such methodology, we can compel people to submit to our agenda, which will affect our security as a charge-back for our fiat paper currency.

Every American will be forced to register or suffer not being able to work and earn a living. They will be our chattel, and we will hold the security interest over them forever, by operation of the law merchant under the scheme of secured transactions. Americans, by unknowingly or unwittingly delivering the bills of lading to us will be rendered bankrupt and insolvent, forever to remain economic slaves through taxation, secured by their pledges. They will be stripped of their rights and given a commercial value designed to make us a profit and they will be none the wiser, for not one man in a million could ever figure our plans; and, if by accident one or two would figure it out, we have in our arsenal plausible deniability.



After all, this is the only logical way to fund government, by floating liens and debt to the regstrants in the form of benefits and privileges. This will inevitably reap to us huge profits beyond our wildest expectations and leave every American a contributor to this fraud, which we will call "Social Insurance (SSI)".



Without realizing it, every American will insure us for any loss we may incur, and in this manner every American will unknowingly be our servant, however begrudgingly. The people will become helpless and without any hope for their redemption; and we will employ the high office of the President of our dummy corporation to foment this plot against America."

Know what you are, and stand your ground!!

🔻

🎥 Watch: USA INCORPORATED (The Act of 1871) AND YOU ARE THEIR CHATTEL – BE ADVISED: THE SAME APPLIES TO EVERY OTHER SO CALLED “Country” AROUND THE WORLD. A GOLD STANDARD IS NOT NEEDED, FOR YOU ARE THEIR SECURITY

https://rumble.com/v3hc356-usa-incorporated-the-act-of-1871-you-are-their-chattel-be-adviced-the-same-.html

🔻

🎥 Watch: CROWN (aka Corp. of London) - Holy See - Global Slavery system based on a Vatican Papal Bull of 1302

https://rumble.com/v296b7e-crown-aka-corp.-of-london-holy-see-global-slavery-system-based-on-a-vatican.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=31

🔻



🎥 Watch: Jordan Maxwell Explains Words in Maritime Admiralty law, Religion & Government Control, USA corporation

🔻



🎥 Watch: An Introduction to THE OCCULT ART OF LAW. ABSOLUTE MUST WATCH!! How the CORPORATE Take Over of the Planet is Being Fulfilled

https://rumble.com/v28kau4-an-introduction-to-the-occult-art-of-law-how-the-corporate-take-over-of-the.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=31



🎥 Watch: Understand UCC Maritime Admiralty Law & Liberate Yourself From Commercial Globalist Enslavement

https://rumble.com/v1qsgpy-understand-ucc-maritime-admiralty-law-and-liberate-yourself-from-commercial.html

🔻

🎥 Watch: Sacha Stone interviews Bibi Bacchus: HOW TO OWN “YOUR” STRAWMAN & LIBERATE YOURSELF FROM THIS CORPORATE GLOBALIST BANKERS SLAVERY SYSTEM

https://rumble.com/v1qlr4v-how-to-own-your-strawman-and-liberate-yourself-from-this-corporate-globalis.html



🎥 Watch: THE UNITED STATES & THE WORLD ARE A CORPORATE ROTHSCHILD (BRITISH “CROWN”) OWNED & RUN SLAVE COLONY

https://rumble.com/v1qb1lz-the-united-states-and-the-world-are-a-corporate-rothschild-british-crown-ow.html

🎥 Watch: Understand UCC Maritime Admiralty Law & Liberate Yourself From Commercial Globalist Enslavement🎥 Watch: Sacha Stone interviews Bibi Bacchus: HOW TO OWN “YOUR” STRAWMAN & LIBERATE YOURSELF FROM THIS CORPORATE GLOBALIST BANKERS SLAVERY SYSTEMhttps://rumble.com/v1qlr4v-how-to-own-your-strawman-and-liberate-yourself-from-this-corporate-globalis.html🎥 Watch: THE UNITED STATES & THE WORLD ARE A CORPORATE ROTHSCHILD (BRITISH “CROWN”) OWNED & RUN SLAVE COLONYhttps://rumble.com/v1qb1lz-the-united-states-and-the-world-are-a-corporate-rothschild-british-crown-ow.html



🎥 Watch: THE BIG PLANTATION - The UNITED STATES is a Corporation + 1933 Bankruptcy

https://rumble.com/v294tew-the-big-plantation-the-united-states-is-a-corporation-1933-bankruptcy.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=29 🎥 Watch: THE BIG PLANTATION - The UNITED STATES is a Corporation + 1933 Bankruptcy



