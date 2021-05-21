FLUORIDE - POISON ON TAP (FULL DOCUMENTARY)

SOURCE:

from TruthPirates.com

I stopped drinking tap water a very long time ago. I have been only drinking distilled water for 8 - 9 years now. Distilled is the cleanest water there is. My dog only drinks distilled also. I put a filter on our shower too and change the filter on it every 6 months. i use fluoride free toothpaste and baking soda.



My neighbors all drink tap water and wonder why they are all sick. One of them got upset at me when he offered my dog some tap water and I said no thanks Rocko only drinks distilled water. He said Rocko is spoiled, its more like my dog doesn't need the toxins thanks. But the neighbor doesn't get it. Fluoride is there to make people and animals ill, shorten their lives.



Please ignore all the planet globe talk.



Also nuclear weapons are a hoax all to keep past generations in fear.