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RAGE
Malik
Malik
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14 views • July 05, 2020
R.A.G.E is a web series about an FBI agent who is introduced to a dark underworld of the undead .

Directed by Malik Stalbert
Director Of Photography / Editor : Marcos Soriano
Written By Sawa Kurotani and Malik Stalbert
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RAGE CAST:
Malik Stalbert … Elias
Guy Collins … Vox
Kent Ward … Henchmen
Staver Edward … Thin Man
Adam Elder … Computer Guy
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RAGE CREW:

Story & Directed by
Malik Stalbert

Director Photography & Edited by
Marcos Soriano

Screenplay by
Sawa Kurotani
Malik Stalbert

Line Producer
Thuy Pham

Make Up Artist - Gore Effects & Set Dressing
Joe Castro

VFX- Set Design & Props Master
Malik Stalbert

First Assistant Director Unit B
Sawa Kurotani

First Assistant Director UNIT A & Script Supervisor
James Buttler

First Assistant Camera
Jose Luis

Production
Awayzo Pictures
Catering
Shuchi Sharma
Awayzo Pictures

Special Thanks to :
Patrick J. Mchugh
Scott Merrell
Monica Merrell
Shuchi Sharma

Merrell Chiropractic:
1805 Medical Center Dr, San Bernardino, CA 92411
(909) 887-6333

ASU (American Sports University) Fitness Center
399 N D St, San Bernardino, CA 92401


Facebook link:
www.facebook.com/enragedshow
Keywords
actionragemalik stalbertmarcos sorianoderelict
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy