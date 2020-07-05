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RAGE
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14 views • July 05, 2020
R.A.G.E is a web series about an FBI agent who is introduced to a dark underworld of the undead .
Directed by Malik Stalbert
Director Of Photography / Editor : Marcos Soriano
Written By Sawa Kurotani and Malik Stalbert
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RAGE CAST:
Malik Stalbert … Elias
Guy Collins … Vox
Kent Ward … Henchmen
Staver Edward … Thin Man
Adam Elder … Computer Guy
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RAGE CREW:
Story & Directed by
Malik Stalbert
Director Photography & Edited by
Marcos Soriano
Screenplay by
Sawa Kurotani
Malik Stalbert
Line Producer
Thuy Pham
Make Up Artist - Gore Effects & Set Dressing
Joe Castro
VFX- Set Design & Props Master
Malik Stalbert
First Assistant Director Unit B
Sawa Kurotani
First Assistant Director UNIT A & Script Supervisor
James Buttler
First Assistant Camera
Jose Luis
Production
Awayzo Pictures
Catering
Shuchi Sharma
Awayzo Pictures
Special Thanks to :
Patrick J. Mchugh
Scott Merrell
Monica Merrell
Shuchi Sharma
Merrell Chiropractic:
1805 Medical Center Dr, San Bernardino, CA 92411
(909) 887-6333
ASU (American Sports University) Fitness Center
399 N D St, San Bernardino, CA 92401
Facebook link:
www.facebook.com/enragedshow
Directed by Malik Stalbert
Director Of Photography / Editor : Marcos Soriano
Written By Sawa Kurotani and Malik Stalbert
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
RAGE CAST:
Malik Stalbert … Elias
Guy Collins … Vox
Kent Ward … Henchmen
Staver Edward … Thin Man
Adam Elder … Computer Guy
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
RAGE CREW:
Story & Directed by
Malik Stalbert
Director Photography & Edited by
Marcos Soriano
Screenplay by
Sawa Kurotani
Malik Stalbert
Line Producer
Thuy Pham
Make Up Artist - Gore Effects & Set Dressing
Joe Castro
VFX- Set Design & Props Master
Malik Stalbert
First Assistant Director Unit B
Sawa Kurotani
First Assistant Director UNIT A & Script Supervisor
James Buttler
First Assistant Camera
Jose Luis
Production
Awayzo Pictures
Catering
Shuchi Sharma
Awayzo Pictures
Special Thanks to :
Patrick J. Mchugh
Scott Merrell
Monica Merrell
Shuchi Sharma
Merrell Chiropractic:
1805 Medical Center Dr, San Bernardino, CA 92411
(909) 887-6333
ASU (American Sports University) Fitness Center
399 N D St, San Bernardino, CA 92401
Facebook link:
www.facebook.com/enragedshow
Keywords
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