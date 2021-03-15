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The celebrity bandwagon wheels fall off It Doesn't WORK ANYMORE, Celebrities have cancelled themselves
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70 views • March 15, 2021
https://youtu.be/P6a4qcJ360o
It Doesn't WORK ANYMORE Celebrities have cancelled themselves.
Look how many celebrities want to put themselves in front of the cameras and media news just because they are taking the vaccine. As we have seen this morning, if anything happens to them and things go wrong as with the withdrawal of the Astra Zeneca vaccine trials by a growing number of countries in Europe, Germany being the latest to apply a ban, said about the reasons being blood clots to quote that imbecile Dr Jillery oh sorry, Dr Hillary with a regular spot on Good Morning news in the UK "oh it was certainly just a coincidence' . 'you should not be on television you are dangerous' as he said to Piers Corbyn, in another recent put down when Mr Corbyn was querying some important matters about peoples health.
It Doesn't WORK ANYMORE! / Hugo Talks #lockdown Subscribe to Website - https://hugotalks.com
It Doesn't WORK ANYMORE Celebrities have cancelled themselves.
Look how many celebrities want to put themselves in front of the cameras and media news just because they are taking the vaccine. As we have seen this morning, if anything happens to them and things go wrong as with the withdrawal of the Astra Zeneca vaccine trials by a growing number of countries in Europe, Germany being the latest to apply a ban, said about the reasons being blood clots to quote that imbecile Dr Jillery oh sorry, Dr Hillary with a regular spot on Good Morning news in the UK "oh it was certainly just a coincidence' . 'you should not be on television you are dangerous' as he said to Piers Corbyn, in another recent put down when Mr Corbyn was querying some important matters about peoples health.
It Doesn't WORK ANYMORE! / Hugo Talks #lockdown Subscribe to Website - https://hugotalks.com
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