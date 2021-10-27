© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HIDING UNDER CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN COLORADO
Follow
0
Share
Report
152 views • October 27, 2021
Many residents have heard about a secret military city under Denver International Airport, even a government project on aliens down there. Coloradans have heard about what it’s like inside the most famous underground military base in the world: Cheyenne Mountain.
Just south of Colorado Springs is one of the most famous military bases in the world, but you can’t see it. It sits one mile inside of the granite Cheyenne Mountain, 2,000 feet down from the surface.
Just south of Colorado Springs is one of the most famous military bases in the world, but you can’t see it. It sits one mile inside of the granite Cheyenne Mountain, 2,000 feet down from the surface.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.