PATRICK LANCASTER: 25JUL22 - War Crimes In Lysychansk Exposed (Special Report)

CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE PATRICK LANCASTER



We have traveled to Lisichansk to show you what the real situation is there.

In this report we talk to residents about the situation now and before.

We were shown by a resident a a civilian sanitation center that was turned into a base by Ukrainian forces.

We also speak to an elderly man that says drunk Ukrainian soldiers shot at him.

#russiaukrainewar #Russia #Ukraine

Report by Patrick Lancaster US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist.

I show what the western media will not show you. Comment what you think and how this can be solved below. Also Please support our work by donating just 5$ on

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday Or via crypto: BTC: bc1q9jche7a0h3kam7tp7rd7qu6m5n606dp54a0c28 ETH: 0xe159d66190E5C51F2a13F49E2b17808f36CC02AD SOL: HJPrko54odD14CuqtdQsoqrmZJBU3hs1Tf9QuUN4j3ke XMR: 43mooJfwFkqVoepUW6V9gk79kTTvoUhaqGBRe18ktzW9DH6RTNDybykNhquTYtEk8WjfkjbHf8nUvZ1QbqDAsQmX4Ltxfvk DOGE: DHAwcZU4AZbivkW2ynHSfPnMV4KHP2b3NA You can find My reports on Youtube and other social media: https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLanc... https://rumble.com/c/PatrickLancaster... https://odysee.com/@PatrickLancastern... https://twitter.com/PLnewstoday https://www.tiktok.com/@patricklancas... https://www.facebook.com/Plnewstoday https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday https://t.me/PatrickLancaterNewsToday https://vk.com/patricklancaster