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Canadian Trucker convoy headed to Ottawa. Let's hope they make it and are able to drag some politicians out of their offices and hang them from the light poles.
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51 views • January 24, 2022
Wouldn't that be awesome ? Drag some Scum Bag politicians out of their offices and hand them from the light poles. Live on TV so we can all watch. We all love the truckers. They may save out collective asses. Let's go Brandon !
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