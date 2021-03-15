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EP 2367-6PM-BREAKING: Boxing Great Marvin Hagler Dies! (Death-By-Fauci?)
The Pete Santilli Show
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120 views • March 15, 2021
PETE SANTILLI SHOW - #2367 - 6PM
SUNDAY - MARCH 14, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: 9AM  https://vimeo.com/event/706533  6PM  https://vimeo.com/event/706574 

EP 2367-BREAKING: Boxing Great Marvin Hagler Dies! (Death-By-Fauci?)    
Boxing great Marvin Hagler died on Saturday. Thomas “Hit Man” Hearns asked supporters for prayers on Saturday for Marvin Hagler saying Marvin was in the ICU days after taking a COVID-19 vaccine.   https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17188 

Special Guest:  Sheriff Mark J. Dannels is a 36-year veteran of law enforcement.  He holds a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice Management from Aspen University and is a Certified Public Manager from Arizona State University. Sheriff Dannels has 3 primary objectives:  Organizational Development, Border Security and Community Outreach. He began his law enforcement career in 1984 after serving a successful tour in the United States Army.  He progressed through the ranks with the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office to the position of Deputy Commander after working numerous specialty assignments and leadership roles to include an appointment by the Arizona Governor for his dedicated efforts directed toward highway and community safety.  Sheriff Dannels is a long time member of the Fraternal Order of Police, appointed member of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Advisory Council, current member of the National Sheriffs Association where he serves as the Border Security Chairman.
 
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