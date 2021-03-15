EP 2367-6PM-BREAKING: Boxing Great Marvin Hagler Dies! (Death-By-Fauci?)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
SUNDAY - MARCH 14, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: 9AM https://vimeo.com/event/706533 6PM https://vimeo.com/event/706574
EP 2367-BREAKING: Boxing Great Marvin Hagler Dies! (Death-By-Fauci?)
Boxing great Marvin Hagler died on Saturday. Thomas “Hit Man” Hearns asked supporters for prayers on Saturday for Marvin Hagler saying Marvin was in the ICU days after taking a COVID-19 vaccine. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17188
Special Guest: Sheriff Mark J. Dannels is a 36-year veteran of law enforcement. He holds a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice Management from Aspen University and is a Certified Public Manager from Arizona State University. Sheriff Dannels has 3 primary objectives: Organizational Development, Border Security and Community Outreach. He began his law enforcement career in 1984 after serving a successful tour in the United States Army. He progressed through the ranks with the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office to the position of Deputy Commander after working numerous specialty assignments and leadership roles to include an appointment by the Arizona Governor for his dedicated efforts directed toward highway and community safety. Sheriff Dannels is a long time member of the Fraternal Order of Police, appointed member of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Advisory Council, current member of the National Sheriffs Association where he serves as the Border Security Chairman.
🚨HERE’s HOW TO FIND US: LINKS & APPs DASHBOARD ▶▶▶▶ https://petesantilli.mobi
🚨DON’T LET SILICON VALLEY DISCONNECT YOU FROM US!! GET ON OUR FREE TEXT ALERT SYSTEM: Text “SBN” to 74121 or visit http://Petelive.tv/text
🚨 Follow our new RUMBLE channels https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow https://rumble.com/c/SBNNewsClips 🚨🚨 🚨- (BEST LIVE STREAM & CHAT IS ON DLive: https://dlive.tv/PeteSantilli )
🚧INVEST IN OUR SHOW. We will never be supported by “big-pharma” - we work for YOU!
🚨Donate Via Paypal: http://paypal.me/petesantilli
🚨PLEASE DONATE BY MAIL: Check/MoneyOrders Payable to: Peter Santilli - P.O. Box 30122, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230
🚨Donate via Text2Give: Text the word “GIVE” to the following number: (513) 440-4080