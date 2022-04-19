Scientist Finds Venom in Vials: Evidence of Venom in Undiluted Pfizer Vials, Blood Cell Damage

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In this new segment of The Stew Peters Show, Dr. Jane Ruby unpacks the new scientific studies found on the TRUE origin of COVID-19!
Dr. Jane and Stew Peters discuss what this could mean for society, and how we can get past this shocking discovery!
Watch this full segment now at StewPeters.com!
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