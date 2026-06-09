Iran LEGO: Reza Pahlavi's chase for a paper crown - a typical Zionist proxy

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New Lego toon mocks Reza Pahlavi's chase for a paper crown
Iranian Lego creators strike again—this time targeting the "clown prince," Reza Pahlavi, who continues his futile efforts to gain the Iranian throne and attract international attention.
💬 "Paper crown on your head, but it's made out of lies," the song goes. "You speak on behalf of a nation you don't even know."
Reza doesn't want peace; he opposes US-Iran talks. What does he want?
👉 Like Benjamin Netanyahu, he is calling for regime change. "The solution is to bring an end to the Islamic Republic," the clown prince recently said.
A typical Zionist proxy.